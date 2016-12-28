WJC Day 2: Danes Surprise
Day 2 of the World Junior Championships gave us some awesome upsets, making the group standings look interesting. Without the United States playing yesterday, we saw two Europeans teams pull out big wins and keep their hopes alive of landing a top-2 spot in their groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nolkyl
|1
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
|David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|gecore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC