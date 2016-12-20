We Know About Bad Ice

Tuesday Dec 20

So last night, the Hurricane and Red Wings had their game postponed at PNC Arena because the arena couldn't cool the ice to under the 18 degrees required in time to get a game in with Detroit traveling to play Tampa Bay the next day. First off, check out the thread over at Canes Country about how everyone passed the time, it's pretty funny.

