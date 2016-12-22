The World Junior Championship Is Charlie McAvoy's Coming-Out Party
If you've been around Boston hockey the past year or so, you can't fail to have noticed the B's next great defensive draft hope from the 2016 draft. Charlie McAvoy, who plays his college hockey for the Boston University Terriers and was selected 14th overall in June by the B's, is already drawing hopes that he can step into the NHL sooner rather than later, particularly after the way that his predecessor from 2015, Brandon Carlo, has quickly become one of the shining lights of the B's so far in a troubled first half of the season for the Bruins.
