Steve Downie, Mike Peluso and the NHL's "League of Denial" Moment

Just before Christmas, a time when the NHL is traditionally going quiet for the holidays, saw what may be a watershed moment for the NHL and the way it acts towards its players. It's often said that revolutions start with the smallest of gestures, and in this case that small gesture could be Steve Downie writing a succession of 140-character grenades which he then lobbed right into the middle of the NHL's complacency bubble.

