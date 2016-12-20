NHL Christmas wish list: 30 things that teams need most
NHL Christmas wish list: 30 things that teams need most Even Santa Claus can't make some of these dreams come true. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2icNDOs For the second consecutive Christmas, USA TODAY Sports' NHL staff ventured to the North Pole, where it compiled a wish list for every team.
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia...
|Jun '16
|Nolkyl
|1
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
|David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|gecore
|1
