Jagr Passes Messier for Second in All-Time Scoring

Last week, Mark Messier described Jagr's impending sole possession of second for all-time scoring in the NHL as "anti-climactic" in the sense that this should have happened years ago. Well, Thursday night at the BB & T Center in Sunrise, Florida, in the most anti-climactic fashion, Jaromir Jagr picked up his 1,888th point to jump ahead in all-time scoring.

