Islanders Snap Five Game Losing Streak In Boston
The New York Islanders beat the Boston Bruins on the coat tails of Anders Lee and Thomas Greiss to snap their five game losing streak. On a very bizarre play the Islanders got on the board thanks to a Tuukka Rask mistake and Anders Lee being in the right spot at the right time.
