Islanders 4, Bruins 2: Thomas Greiss, Anders Lee prevent collapse

The New York Islanders used two gaffes by Tuukka Rask to build a 3-0 lead and several outstanding saves by Thomas Greiss under fire to cling to a 3-2 lead on their way to a 4-2 win in Boston Wednesday night. With the Islanders on their heels as the Bruins pushed for an equalizer, Shane Prince drew a penalty with seven minutes remaining in regulation and Anders Lee's net-crashing goal saw the Islanders actually cash in, for once, on the ensuing power play.

