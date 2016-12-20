Islanders 4, Bruins 2: Thomas Greiss, Anders Lee prevent collapse
The New York Islanders used two gaffes by Tuukka Rask to build a 3-0 lead and several outstanding saves by Thomas Greiss under fire to cling to a 3-2 lead on their way to a 4-2 win in Boston Wednesday night. With the Islanders on their heels as the Bruins pushed for an equalizer, Shane Prince drew a penalty with seven minutes remaining in regulation and Anders Lee's net-crashing goal saw the Islanders actually cash in, for once, on the ensuing power play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia...
|Jun '16
|Nolkyl
|1
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
|David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|gecore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC