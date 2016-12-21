Hurricanes rally past Bruins 3-2 in OT for latest home win

Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal celebrates scoring a short-handed goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal celebrates scoring a short-handed goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. Boston Bruins' Colin Miller knocks Carolina Hurricanes' Brock McGinn off the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. Boston Bruins' Colin Miller knocks Carolina Hurricanes' Brock McGinn off the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward eyes the puck in the back of the net after it redirected off Boston Bruins' Ryan Spooner skate for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.