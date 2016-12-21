Harris: NHL reaping benefits of youth movement
Economic pressures and player development being what they are these days in pro hockey, we live in an era of youth - with more and more youngsters, many still teenagers and many of whom would probably benefit from more grooming - assuming spots in NHL lineups. Teams are understandably eager to add the young guys, as long as they're capable of playing in the world's best league.
