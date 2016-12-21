Frank Vatrano rejoins Boston Bruins: Recapping East Longmeadow native's road back from injury
Vatrano had plenty of momentum going into the 2016-17 season, as the skilled winger left quite an impression during his first season with the Black and Gold. In his first season with Boston, Vatrano tallied eight goals and three assists over 39 games - highlighted by a hat trick against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 18, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia...
|Jun '16
|Nolkyl
|1
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
|David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|gecore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC