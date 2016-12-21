East Longmeadow's Frank Vatrano scores in first game back with Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins center Frank Vatrano celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2015, in Detroit. In his first game back with the Boston Bruins this season, East Longmeadow native Frank Vatrano made his impact felt right away -- scoring a goal in Thursday's tilt against the Florida Panthers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.