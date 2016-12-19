Donald Trump picks Florida Panthers o...

Donald Trump picks Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola as Army secretary

Monday Dec 19 Read more: USA Today

Donald Trump picks Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola as Army secretary Viola is a 1977 West Point graduate who bought the Panthers in 2013. President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he is nominating Vincent Viola, the founder of Virtu Financial, to be the Secretary of the Army.

