Concussion issues sideline Bruins' David Backes indefinitely

The Boston Bruins won both games of their back-to-back set against the Buffalo Sabres, yet Thursday presented a significant injury loss in David Backes . Backes is out indefinitely due to a concussion suffered thanks to a hit by William Carrier , which you can view in the video above.

