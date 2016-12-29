Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins: Pea...

Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins: Peanut Gallery Fan Chatter

10 hrs ago

The Buffalo Sabres begin a key series as they wrap up 2016. Will they get off the schneid against division rivals? With the Bruins in town tonight, the Sabres look to extend their winning streak to two games! Boston is currently 2-0 against Buffalo this season.

