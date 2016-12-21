Bruins notes: John-Michael Liles retu...

Bruins notes: John-Michael Liles returns to practice

The Bruins received a nice belated Christmas present as veteran defenseman John-Michael Liles skated with the team at its morning practice before last night's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets. The 36-year-old Liles has been out of action since suffering a concussion on a nasty, forehead-first crash into the end boards Nov. 27 against Tampa Bay.

