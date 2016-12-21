Bruins' break ends with NHL's hottest opponent: Columbus

While any team facing the Columbus Blue Jackets these days could be forgiven for having a lump in its throat, the Bruins also visit Nationwide Arena with a somewhat sour taste in their mouths. A tentative third period against the Florida Panthers made it tough to nail down a 3-1 win, and the Bruins didn't seem to learn from that experience against the Carolina Hurricanes: They built a 2-0 lead for the second straight night, but another dud of a third period led to a 3-2, overtime loss.

