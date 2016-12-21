Bruins' break ends with NHL's hottest opponent: Columbus
While any team facing the Columbus Blue Jackets these days could be forgiven for having a lump in its throat, the Bruins also visit Nationwide Arena with a somewhat sour taste in their mouths. A tentative third period against the Florida Panthers made it tough to nail down a 3-1 win, and the Bruins didn't seem to learn from that experience against the Carolina Hurricanes: They built a 2-0 lead for the second straight night, but another dud of a third period led to a 3-2, overtime loss.
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nolkyl
|1
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
|David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|gecore
|1
