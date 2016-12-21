Brad Marchand named top left winger of 2016 by NHL.com
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets in Boston Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. With the calendar set to flip to 2017, Bruins forward Brad Marchand is getting some recognition for his efforts on the ice over the past year.
