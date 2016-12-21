Boston Bruins: Wrapping Up A Stretch With Superstars
The Boston Bruins have faced their fair share of superstars in recent weeks. How did they do during this tough stretch? John Tavares and the New York Islanders didn't allow them to end this stretch on a good note.
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia...
|Jun '16
|Nolkyl
|1
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
|David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|gecore
|1
