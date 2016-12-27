Boston Bruins Prospect Jeremy Lauzon ...

Boston Bruins Prospect Jeremy Lauzon Scores at World Juniors

When the Boston Bruins drafted Jeremy Lauzon in 2015, they knew they were getting a good player. While players drafted in rounds outside of the first round are often forgotten, the second-round pick Lauzon should never be an afterthought in the minds of Bruins' fans.

