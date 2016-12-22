Boston Bruins: Jaromir Jagr Chasing History Against Former Team
When the Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers on Thursday, they'll be trying to fight a history-making moment. Former Bruins' forward Jaromir Jagr just tied Mark Messier for second all-time in points Tuesday and is looking to become the sole holder of that spot against the Bruins on Thursday.
