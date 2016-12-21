Boston Bruins fall to Hurricanes in overtime
Boston Bruins' David Backes moves the puck past Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. Despite building themselves a 2-0 lead midway through the second period, the Bruins were unable to capture two points Friday night against the Hurricanes -- as Carolina stormed back en route to a 3-2 overtime victory at PNC Arena. Anton Khudobin got the start in net for Boston, stopping 20 of 23 shots in the loss, while Carolina goaltender Cam Ward finished with 31 saves.
