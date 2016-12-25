Boston Bruins Christmas Wishlist
The Boston Bruins have had a solid season thus far - their record of 18-14-4 is good for third in the Atlantic and if the playoffs started today, they'd have the least amount of points but hey, at least they'd be in. Since it's Christmas, the Boston Bruins should have a wish list just like everyone else.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Causeway Crowd.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nolkyl
|1
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
|David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|gecore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC