Boston Bruins 5 needs for the Bruins heading into 2017
Technically, the second half of the Boston Bruins' 2016-2017 season begins next Thursday when the Edmonton Oilers come to town for Game No. 41. But we'll take an early look ahead, join the Saturday night festivities, and ring in the New Year with the five needs of the Black and Gold as they aim to make the playoffs for the first time in three years after missing the previous two postseasons by a scant one point.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nolkyl
|1
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
|David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|gecore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC