Blue Jackets push winning streak to 13 with win over Boston
The Blue Jackets won 4-3. . Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno, right, celebrates his game-winning goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
