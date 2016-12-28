Blue Jackets 4, Bruins 3 | Power-play goal pushes record win streak to 13 games

Blue Jackets left wing Matt Calvert scores a first period goal against Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask to help Columbus push its win streak to 13 games. Captain Nick Foligno scored the go-ahead goal on a power play in the third period to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 and capture a record 13th straight victory at Nationwide Arena Tuesday night.

