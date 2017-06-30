The Latest: Ducks sign D Fowler to 8-...

The Latest: Ducks sign D Fowler to 8-year, $52M deal

WNEM-TV Saginaw

The Anaheim Ducks have signed cornerstone defenseman Cam Fowler to an eight-year, $52 million contract extension through the 2025-26 season. Fowler has been a fixture on the Ducks' blue line since he unexpectedly fell to Anaheim at 12th overall in the 2010 draft.

Chicago, IL

