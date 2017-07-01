Ducks keep G Cam Fowler, grab G Ryan Miller in free agency
Cam Fowler and Ryan Miller got everything they desired from the Anaheim Ducks on the opening day of free agency Ducks keep G Cam Fowler, grab G Ryan Miller in free agency Cam Fowler and Ryan Miller got everything they desired from the Anaheim Ducks on the opening day of free agency Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tytkUW FILE - In this May 20, 2017, file photo, Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler plays against the Nashville Predators during the first period of Game 5 in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals in Anaheim, Calif. The Ducks have signed Fowler to an eight-year, $52 million contract extension through the 2025-26 season on Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Ducks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13)
|May '13
|lvgthedream
|3
|NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC