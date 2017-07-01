Ducks keep G Cam Fowler, grab G Ryan ...

Ducks keep G Cam Fowler, grab G Ryan Miller in free agency

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: USA Today

Cam Fowler and Ryan Miller got everything they desired from the Anaheim Ducks on the opening day of free agency Ducks keep G Cam Fowler, grab G Ryan Miller in free agency Cam Fowler and Ryan Miller got everything they desired from the Anaheim Ducks on the opening day of free agency Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tytkUW FILE - In this May 20, 2017, file photo, Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler plays against the Nashville Predators during the first period of Game 5 in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals in Anaheim, Calif. The Ducks have signed Fowler to an eight-year, $52 million contract extension through the 2025-26 season on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Ducks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13) May '13 lvgthedream 3
News NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13) Mar '13 Reg 1
See all Anaheim Ducks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,016 • Total comments across all topics: 282,233,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC