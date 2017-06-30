Analysis: Ryan Miller Provides Multi-...

Analysis: Ryan Miller Provides Multi-Layered Value For Anaheim

Sunday Jul 2 Read more: Anaheim Calling

After what feels like ages of rumors and reports linking Ryan Miller to the Anaheim Ducks , the veteran goaltender is finally making his way down to Orange County on a two-year, $4 million dollar deal . With the contract officially consummated on Saturday, the Ducks have now addressed the void left behind by the departure of former backup goaltender Jonathan Bernier .

