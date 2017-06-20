Shifting Pieces
In order to hold onto Josh Manson and Sami Vatanen , albeit possibly temporarily, the Ducks had to sacrifice Shea Theodore to the Vegas Golden Knights so that they would take the terrible idea that was the Clayton Stoner contract. If Vatanen gets traded that leaves 5 D-men which will obviously not work.
