Selanne, Kariya headline Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2017

In this June 6, 2007, file photo, Anaheim Ducks right wing Teemu Selanne, of Finland, raises the Stanley Cup after winning Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup final hockey game over the Ottawa Senators, in Anaheim, Calif. Selanne is expected to headline the Hockey Hall of Fame's induction class of 2017, when it is announced Monday, June 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.