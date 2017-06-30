Report: Ryan Miller likely to sign in...

Report: Ryan Miller likely to sign in Anaheim

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Vancouver Courier

In Elliotte Friedman's latest 30 Thoughts , he drops a minor bombshell for Canucks fans as an aside in one of his points: Ryan Miller is expected to sign with the Anaheim Ducks. That's big news as it was reported as recently as Monday that the Canucks were still trying to re-sign Miller and had yet to turn to Plan B in the goaltending market.

