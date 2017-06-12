Partial Perry apology

How I spent my Sunday - At the season ticket gathering yesterday of still bummed out Ducks fans - Mr. Murray in a spasm of candor revealed some pretty significant issues - one of which is that # 10 played most if not all of the season with a severely sprained MCL - tried to wear a brace and that made a slow skater even slower ... never a good move - Now as most know Perry is and has been my favorite Duck - So today in a more tranquil place as the Preds got Punked by the Pens - Yes... I offer a limited apology to #10 who I know has been eagerly awaiting it - This does not in any way dismiss his terrible season ..

