Former St. John's IceCaps' assistant hired by Anaheim Ducks
Mark Morrison, who spent four years as an assistant coach with the American Hockey League's St. John's IceCaps, will work in the NHL next season. On Thursday, the Anaheim Ducks named Morrison and Steve Konowalchuk as assistant coaches on the staff of head coach Randy Carlyle.
