Ducks spun disappointment into the St...

Ducks spun disappointment into the Stanley Cup in 2007

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: LA Daily News

Todd Marchant of the Anaheim Ducks listens to a question while being interviewed by the media in the locker room after the game. Marchant suffered a cut nose during the game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Ducks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13) May '13 lvgthedream 3
News NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13) Mar '13 Reg 1
See all Anaheim Ducks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,572 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC