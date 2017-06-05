Ducks Extend Randy Carlyle
The Ducks have announced that they have signed head coach Randy Carlyle to a 1-year extension that will keep him in Anaheim through the 2017-2018 season. Per club policy, the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
