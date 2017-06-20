Anaheim Ducks re-sign F Patrick Eaves to 3-year deal Forward Patrick Eaves has agreed to a three-year contract to stay with the Anaheim Ducks Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tYSdGb ANAHEIM, Calif. - Forward Patrick Eaves has agreed to a three-year, $9.45 million contract to stay with the Anaheim Ducks.

