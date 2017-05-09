Shorthanded Gulls must dig deep for G...

Shorthanded Gulls must dig deep for Game 3 vs. San Jose

5 hrs ago

The San Diego Gulls took the ice at Poway Ice Arena for practice Tuesday morning without center Sam Carrick, who scored the team's lone goal in a 5-1 Game 2 loss to the San Jose Barracuda Saturday night. Carrick was recalled by the Anaheim Ducks , who needed depth heading into their Game 7 NHL second-round matchup with the Edmonton Oilers tonight.

Chicago, IL

