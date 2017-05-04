Rogers Place Arena, the new home of the Edmonton Oilers, in Edmonton, ...
Rogers Place Arena, the new home of the Edmonton Oilers, in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday, September 8, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Two women's washrooms one on each level were converted to men's washrooms for both Sunday's Game 3 and Wednesday's Game 4 against the Anaheim Ducks.
Anaheim Ducks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13)
|May '13
|lvgthedream
|3
|NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Reg
|1
