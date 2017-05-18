Predators top Ducks in Game 5, pull w...

Predators top Ducks in Game 5, pull within one win of first Stanley Cup Final

With Pekka Rinne turning in maybe his best outing of the postseason and the blue line clamping down after a go-ahead strike from Pontus Aberg , Nashville took a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference finals with a 3-1 decision over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night. Two days after edging the Preds in a 3-2 overtime clash, Anaheim did enough early in Game 5 to take a 1-0 lead, staying even with Nashville in terms of first-period shots and faceoffs, then scoring on Rinne thanks to a putback from Corey Wagner.

