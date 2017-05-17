Predators sign defenseman Andrew O'Br...

Predators sign defenseman Andrew O'Brien to two-way contract

6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Andrew O'Brien to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2017-18 season. O'Brien's deal will be worth $650,000 at the NHL level and $62,500 at the American Hockey League level.

