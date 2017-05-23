Pontus Aberg's goal puts Predators pa...

Pontus Aberg's goal puts Predators past Ducks 3-1 in Game 5

Saturday May 20 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Pontus Aberg scored his first career playoff goal with 8:59 to play, and the Nashville Predators moved to the brink of their first Stanley Cup Final with a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals Saturday night. Aberg scored on a rebound of Filip Forsberg's shot for the Predators, who took a 3-2 series lead despite the injury absence of top scorer Ryan Johansen and captain Mike Fisher.

