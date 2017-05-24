Pekka Rinne has Nashville in 1st Fina...

Pekka Rinne has Nashville in 1st Final with smothering run

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: USA Today

Pekka Rinne, the longest-tenured player with the Nashville Predators, finally will play in his first Stanley Cup Final at the age of 34 Pekka Rinne has Nashville in 1st Final with smothering run Pekka Rinne, the longest-tenured player with the Nashville Predators, finally will play in his first Stanley Cup Final at the age of 34 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qXD1sk Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf shoots the puck past Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson , of Sweden, and Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne , of Finland, during the third period in Game 6 of the Western Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 22, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Ducks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13) May '13 lvgthedream 3
News NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13) Mar '13 Reg 1
See all Anaheim Ducks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,410 • Total comments across all topics: 281,309,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC