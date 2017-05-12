Paul Kariya makes rare visit to Ducks' rink for promo video Paul Kariya has pulled on an Anaheim Ducks jersey again to support the current team's playoff run Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2r6vWoi ANAHEIM, Calif. - Paul Kariya has pulled on an Anaheim Ducks jersey again to show his support for their playoff run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.