Oilers fans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner' after singer's mic fails
For two minutes in Edmonton Sunday night, the Oilers' home and native land could have been mistaken for its southern neighbor. A malfunctioning microphone inside Rogers Place prompted Canadian country singer Brett Kissel to invite the packed crowd to help with the visiting Anaheim Ducks' national anthem.
