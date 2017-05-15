NHL Playoffs 2017: Latest Stanley Cup...

NHL Playoffs 2017: Latest Stanley Cup Scores, Standings and Predictions

The conference finals are still just getting started, but we've already learned plenty about the teams still competing for the Stanley Cup . While the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks have shown they can win in a variety of ways, the Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins appear destined to have a close battle every time out.

