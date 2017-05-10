NHL Playoffs 2017: Full Dates and TV Schedule for Conference Finals Round
The eighth-seeded Predators jumped out to a 1-0 series advantage in the Western Conference Final against the Anaheim Ducks as a result of their 3-2 overtime victory Friday night. The Preds spotted Jakob Silfverberg and the Ducks the first goal in the game, but there was no panic from Peter Laviolette's team.
