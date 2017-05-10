NHL Playoff Schedule 2017: Complete Dates and TV Info for Conference Finals

A day after James Neal scored the winning goal in overtime for the Nashville Predators over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, Bobby Ryan did the same thing for the Ottawa Senators in the first game of their series with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ryan used his speed to break in alone along the right side, and he cut in on goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and lifted the puck from his backhand into the top-left corner of the net to give the Senators a 2-1 overtime victory over the defending Stanley Cup champions.

