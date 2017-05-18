NHL nearing record for one-goal games this postseason

Nashville Predators defenseman Matt Irwin reaches to block a shot by Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry as goalie Pekka Rinne , of Finland, guards the net during the third period in Game 3 of the Western Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 2-1 and lead the series 2-1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.