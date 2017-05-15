NHL: Ducks level series after goal blitz

Nick Ritchie scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period as the Anaheim Ducks roared back from an early two-goal deficit to even the Western Conference finals with a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators in Game 2 on Monday. Jakob Silfverberg, Sami Vatanen and Ondrej Kase also scored while the Ducks cracked imposing goalie Pekka Rinne with a thrilling surge of four goals in less than 19 minutes.

